Zacks Research Comments on Wayfair Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wayfair in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.18) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.19). The consensus estimate for Wayfair’s current full-year earnings is ($7.28) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,979,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,464. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2,236.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after buying an additional 1,021,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,482,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,642,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

