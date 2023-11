Zacks Research Comments on Wayfair Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wayfair in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.18) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.19). The consensus estimate for Wayfair’s current full-year earnings is ($7.28) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

W opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,979,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,464. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2,236.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after buying an additional 1,021,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,482,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,642,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

