Zacks Research Weighs in on Hancock Whitney Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.