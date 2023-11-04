Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Lowered to $255.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $214.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.24. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

