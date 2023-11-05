1,417 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 144.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STERIS Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE STE opened at $217.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.06 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a one year low of $160.15 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.16 and its 200-day moving average is $215.89.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 170.49%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

