2,192 Shares in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAI opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.98.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

