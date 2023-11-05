5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.76% of 5E Advanced Materials worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEAM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FEAM opened at $2.53 on Friday. 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FEAM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

