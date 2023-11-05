ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

