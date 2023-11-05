Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) versus Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -221.30% -67.47% -34.44% Pro-Dex 10.35% 17.94% 9.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Acutus Medical and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acutus Medical and Pro-Dex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $18.06 million 0.99 -$39.62 million ($1.51) -0.40 Pro-Dex $46.09 million 1.39 $7.07 million $1.31 13.74

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Acutus Medical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

