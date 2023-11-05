ADTRAN (ADTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect ADTRAN to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $327.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTN opened at $7.29 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $573.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADTN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,695,000 after purchasing an additional 951,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 40.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,039,000 after buying an additional 576,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1,039.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 335,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.