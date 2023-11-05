Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.97.

Airbnb stock opened at $122.64 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $299,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,066,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 656,623 shares of company stock valued at $88,883,880. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

