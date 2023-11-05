Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Wedbush

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.97.

ABNB stock opened at $122.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at $116,754,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 656,623 shares of company stock worth $88,883,880. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

