Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $122.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $90,297.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $857,394.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,861 shares of company stock worth $344,042 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.