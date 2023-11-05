Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Draper Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Draper Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 10.2% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

