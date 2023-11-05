Alphatec (ATEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Alphatec to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.35. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,752,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,538,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,752,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,538,456.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $137,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,829.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after acquiring an additional 167,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 703,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 66,686 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 47,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Alphatec by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

