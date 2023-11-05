American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 277,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $152.76 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.06. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

