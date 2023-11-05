American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $94,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,828,000 after acquiring an additional 440,104 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 511.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,498,000 after acquiring an additional 361,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,370,000 after acquiring an additional 290,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $109.86 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.06.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

