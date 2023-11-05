Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $320.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $260.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $280.16.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $269.86 on Thursday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.95 and a 200 day moving average of $245.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 57,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

