Amplify Energy (AMPY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Amplify Energy to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 112.30% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. On average, analysts expect Amplify Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMPY opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

In related news, Director Patrice D. Douglas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,884.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Deborah G. Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrice D. Douglas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $49,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,884.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 44.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

