Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $195.76

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.82.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 2.0 %

AVB stock opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

