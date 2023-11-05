Analysts Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target at $85.38

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

