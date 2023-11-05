Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $18.14

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Dana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dana

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dana Trading Up 7.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is -55.55%.

About Dana

(Get Free Report

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.