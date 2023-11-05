Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $18.14

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2023

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dana

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Dana stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is -55.55%.

About Dana

(Get Free Report

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.