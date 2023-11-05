Analysts Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) PT at $52.00

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NYSE D opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

