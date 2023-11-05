Analysts Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) PT at $144.80

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

NYSE:DGX opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.16. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

