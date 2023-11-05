Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target at $326.53

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $326.53.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 14.1% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $1,380,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of RH by 24.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $324,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RH opened at $240.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.15. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.89 million. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

