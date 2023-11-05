Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price at $415.12

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $414.12.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Saia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIA

Insider Transactions at Saia

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Saia by 1,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Saia Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $388.03 on Tuesday. Saia has a 1 year low of $197.83 and a 1 year high of $443.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

(Get Free Report

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.