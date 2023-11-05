Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price at $415.12

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $414.12.
SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Saia by 1,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $388.03 on Tuesday. Saia has a 1 year low of $197.83 and a 1 year high of $443.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.62.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
