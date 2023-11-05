Analyzing DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DMG Blockchain Solutions and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DMG Blockchain Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BTCS $1.31 million 10.54 -$15.89 million ($0.35) -2.76

DMG Blockchain Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTCS.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DMG Blockchain Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DMG Blockchain Solutions and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.

BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.85%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than DMG Blockchain Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DMG Blockchain Solutions and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DMG Blockchain Solutions N/A N/A N/A BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Summary

BTCS beats DMG Blockchain Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions



DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services. In addition, the company provides infrastructure consulting in various fields, including location and power infrastructure review, air flow and cooling contact, high and low voltage power design and engineering, and facility power distribution design and engineering. Further, the company develops and licenses proprietary blockchain and cryptocurrency software, comprising Mining Pool, an audited mining pool; WalletScore, a blockchain audit and analytics platform; Mine Manager, an optimization software for mining facilities; Blockseer Intelligence, an analytics tool that enables the tracking of cryptocurrency on Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains; Blockseer Breeze, an enterprise-grade custody solution to securely manage digital assets; and BlockSeer Freeze, a software product that watches BTC wallets and provides early notification of transactions on the blockchain network. Additionally, it offers forensic services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About BTCS



BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

