AFL has seen revenue growth and improved profitability due to strategic initiatives and expense management. The Board has established an information security policy and a cybersecurity incident response plan to protect customer data and assess potential security incidents. AFL is aware of potential risks and is actively managing them to protect its brand and reputation. It has a global information security program and senior officers report incidents to the Lead Non-Management Director. AFL is committed to long-term growth and competitiveness and is taking advantage of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Executive Summary

Financials

Revenue has grown from $4,704 to $4,950 over the past three years, driven by successful execution of revenue growth and expense management initiatives, as well as improvements in information technology systems. Operating expenses have decreased due to a prior service cost credit. Acquisition and operating expenses have also decreased due to a tax expense or benefit. The company’s net income margin is $1,569/$1,781, or 88.3%. This is a slight improvement from the previous quarter. Compared to industry peers, the company’s net income margin is slightly above average.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Management has implemented strategic growth objectives, financial flexibility and obligations, capital support for hedging activity, and a balanced approach to capital allocation and shareholder deployment. These initiatives have been successful in driving growth and improving profitability. Management assesses the company’s competitive position by monitoring the competitive environment, anticipating and responding to market trends, and protecting the company’s reputation. They are highlighting potential disruptions such as climate change, epidemics, pandemics, natural disasters, and changes in accounting standards. Management identified risks such as failure to comply with privacy and security restrictions, extensive regulation, competitive environment, catastrophic events, and changes in accounting standards. To address these risks, the Board has established an information security policy and a cybersecurity incident response plan. Senior officers are responsible for the program and report to the Audit and Risk Committee.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Risk Assessment

AFL has seen a decrease in policyholder privacy and information security compliance, as well as changes in law and regulation. Despite this, they have managed to remain competitive and protect their brand and reputation. They have also effectively managed key executive succession and changes in accounting standards. Overall, their performance is in line with their long-term goals. The company’s ROI of 16.1% in the third quarter of 2023 exceeded its cost of capital, indicating that it was generating value for shareholders. The company’s market share has remained steady over the past few years, but there are plans to expand into new markets. AFL is also looking to consolidate its existing markets to increase its market share.

External factors that pose risks to the company include failure to comply with privacy and security restrictions, extensive regulation and changes in law, competitive environment, catastrophic events, ability to protect the brand and reputation, executive succession, accounting standards, pricing and reserving assumptions, information technology systems, telecommunication systems, and tax rates. AFL has a global information security program with the goals of monitoring threats and protecting data. The program includes a cybersecurity incident response plan to assess and respond to potential security incidents. Senior officers report incidents to the Lead Non-Management Director. AFL is aware of potential risks such as failure to comply with restrictions on policyholder privacy and information security, extensive regulation and changes in law or regulation, competitive environment, catastrophic events, and changes in accounting standards. AFL is actively managing these risks to protect its brand and reputation.

Corporate Governance and Sustainability

The Board of Directors is composed of senior officers, including a Global Chief Information Security Officer, and the Audit and Risk Committee. The Board has delegated oversight of the Company’s information security program to the Audit and Risk Committee. The incident response plan directs executive officers to report certain incidents to the Lead Non-Management Director. AFL does not mention any commitment to board diversity in its governance practices. It does, however, have an information security policy in place to protect customer data and a cybersecurity incident response plan to assess and respond to potential security incidents. AFL does not disclose any sustainability initiatives or ESG metrics in the report. There is no mention of responsible business practices.

Forward Guidance

The company’s forward-looking guidance outlines its strategic initiatives and priorities, such as financial flexibility and obligations, capital support for hedging activity, and a balanced approach to capital allocation and shareholder deployment. It also provides a safe harbor to encourage companies to provide prospective information. AFL is factoring in difficult conditions in global capital markets and the economy, including inflation and the effects of COVID-19, into its forward-looking guidance. It is also considering defaults and credit downgrades of investments, global fluctuations in interest rates, concentration of business in Japan, limited availability of acceptable yen-denominated investments, and foreign currency fluctuations in the yen/dollar exchange rate. AFL plans to capitalize on these trends by taking advantage of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Yes, the company is committed to long-term growth and competitiveness. It has strategic growth objectives, financial flexibility and obligations, capital support for hedging activity, and a balanced approach to capital allocation and shareholder deployment.

