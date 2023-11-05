Analyzing Key Insights from Keycorp (KEY) Quarterly SEC 10-Q Report

KeyCorp’s financials have seen a decrease in revenue from the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decline in corporate services income and investment banking and debt placement fees. Provision for credit losses decreased due to a more stable economic outlook and balance sheet optimization efforts. Noninterest expense also decreased due to lower incentive compensation and operating lease expense. Management has focused on initiatives to improve efficiency and support strategic investments, such as growing deposits, reducing risk-weighted assets, and maintaining risk discipline. They have also implemented comprehensive Cyber Incident Response Plans and updated technology systems and processes to protect against cyber threats. KeyCorp’s performance metrics have improved, with increased revenue and profits, and a return on average tangible common equity in the range of 16% to 19%. KEY is focusing on high-impact initiatives to improve efficiency and support strategic investments.

Executive Summary

Financials

Revenue has decreased from the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a decline in corporate services income and a decrease in investment banking and debt placement fees. Provision for credit losses decreased due to a more stable economic outlook and balance sheet optimization efforts. Noninterest expense also decreased due to lower incentive compensation and operating lease expense. Personnel expenses increased by $94 million, or 5.0%, while nonpersonnel expenses decreased by $4 million, or .9%. Incentive compensation costs decreased, while computer processing expense increased due to technology investments. Operating lease expense decreased. The company’s net interest margin was 2.01% for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 73 basis points from the same period in the prior year. This is lower than industry peers.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Management has focused on initiatives to improve efficiency and support strategic investments, such as growing deposits, reducing risk-weighted assets, and maintaining risk discipline. These initiatives have been successful in strengthening the balance sheet and positioning Key for success. Management assesses the company’s competitive position in the industry by analyzing products and services to industry standards and consumer preferences, attracting and retaining talented executives and employees, and developing and effectively using quantitative models. They highlight potential adverse effects of strategic partnerships or acquisitions, and dispositions of assets or businesses. Management identified cyberattacks, disruption of banking services, and social engineering attempts as major risks. To mitigate these risks, they have implemented comprehensive Cyber Incident Response Plans, updated technology systems and processes, and devoted resources to protecting confidential information.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Risk Assessment

KeyCorp’s performance metrics have improved over the past year, with increased revenue and profits. These results are in line with the company’s long-term goals. KEY is generating value for shareholders with a return on average tangible common equity in the range of 16% to 19%, which is higher than its cost of capital. KEY has a strong granular deposit base and attractive lending and fee-based opportunities. It has maintained a risk discipline and is focusing on high-impact initiatives to improve efficiency and support strategic investments. There are no plans for market expansion or consolidation mentioned.

External factors that pose risks to the company include increased operational risks from remote work, evolving capital and liquidity standards, disruption of the U.S. financial system, downgrades in credit ratings, a worsening economy, changes in accounting policies, operational or risk management failures, cybersecurity threats, negative outcomes from claims or litigation, failure or circumvention of controls and procedures, natural disasters, and societal responses to climate change. The Board and ERM Committee oversee management’s activities related to the enterprise-wide risk management framework, including cyber-related risk. They regularly assess the effectiveness of the Operational Risk Management and Compliance Risk Management Programs and internal controls. Cyber Incident Response Plans are maintained and regularly updated to protect against unauthorized access and data destruction. Yes, there are legal proceedings that could impact the company’s financial position or reputation. KEY is assessing its liabilities and contingencies on a quarterly basis and recording a liability in its financial statements when a loss is probable and estimable. It also has established reserves and insurance coverage to address potential losses.

Corporate Governance and Sustainability

The board of directors is not mentioned in the context information, so there is no information available about its composition or any changes in leadership or independence. KEY does not mention any commitment to board diversity in its corporate strategy. However, they do focus on high-impact initiatives that improve efficiency and support ongoing strategic investments to position the company for success in the future. KEY is committed to responsible business practices, such as reducing risk-weighted assets, strengthening the balance sheet, and focusing on high-impact initiatives to improve efficiency. They also address climate change by considering natural disasters and societal responses.

Forward Guidance

The company’s forward-looking guidance focuses on its strategic initiatives and priorities, such as relationship-based business model, primacy, efficiency, balance sheet optimization, capital allocation, and risk discipline. These are all outlined in the annual report. Key is factoring in industry standards and consumer preferences to ensure their products and services remain competitive. They are also focusing on attracting and retaining talented executives and employees to capitalize on these trends. Yes, Key is focusing on high-impact initiatives to improve efficiency and support ongoing strategic investments. They are also proactively strengthening their balance sheet by growing deposits and reducing risk-weighted assets.

