Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of ANGI opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $845.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

