Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after buying an additional 564,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,887,000 after buying an additional 218,332 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,248,000 after buying an additional 672,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

