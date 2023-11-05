Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 111.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.40 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average is $117.21.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.89.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

