Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 88,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

