Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 299 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 600.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $131.73 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

