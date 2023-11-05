Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,979 Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. Capital Southwest’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

