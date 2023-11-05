Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,157 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 177.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LW opened at $94.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $103.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

