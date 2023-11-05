Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,553,000 after acquiring an additional 481,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.