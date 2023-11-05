Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,434,000 after buying an additional 14,716,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after buying an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after buying an additional 3,187,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,895 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.