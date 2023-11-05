Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

