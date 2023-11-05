Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $103.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.