Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

DocuSign Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.