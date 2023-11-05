Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in JD.com by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 19.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Barclays dropped their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

JD.com stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

