Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $334,000 Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 275.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LAZR opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,008.66% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. Analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.