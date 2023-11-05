Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

IGF stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

