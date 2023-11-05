Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 5.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Nordson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 9.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Nordson by 214.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $221.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Nordson’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

