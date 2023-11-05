Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $405,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VICI Properties by 51.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

