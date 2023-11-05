Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 174.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

TNDM opened at $15.75 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

