Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT opened at $236.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.19 and a 12-month high of $278.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.40.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

