Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.28. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

