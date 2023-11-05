Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $384,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

