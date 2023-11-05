Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,342,000 after acquiring an additional 195,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BOND stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.14. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.